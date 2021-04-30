Ann-Margret on first meeting ‘shy’ Elvis Presley on Viva Las Vegas – ‘This sounds weird’

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Back in 1963, Bye Bye Birdie star Ann-Margret started shooting Viva Las Vegas with Elvis Presley himself. While earlier this month she was inducted into the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame at the university where a musical number from the movie was shot. Beforehand, the 80-year-old shared her memories of first meeting The King, who she went on to date for a time.

Speaking with Las Vegas Review-Journal, Ann-Margret said that Elvis was a great man. She shared: "This sounds weird, but I had never seen him perform before I did the movie. I know that's hard to believe. "We just found out we were very much alike. We were both very shy, but then you become this other person when you are performing. "I loved my parents so much, and he loved his mother so much." READ MORE: Ann-Margret on dating Elvis Presley after meeting on Viva Las Vegas

Speaking with Fox News, Ann-Margret was asked what made her smile about her time on Viva Las Vegas with Elvis. She replied: "Just thinking about Viva Las Vegas, or anytime someone mentions it, I smile. "It was one of the happiest times of my life. George Sidney, who directed Bye Bye Birdie, also directed Viva Las Vegas. "I had a great time. We were friends 'till the end. I had a great time."