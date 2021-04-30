Avengers 5 ‘leak’: Spider-Man villain 'to replace Thanos in next phase of MCU'

Author:

Marvel are gearing up to kickstart their second enormous villain. After Avengers Endgame and Thanos (Josh Brolin) were brought to an end, all eyes have been on where the series will go next. A new report from That Hashtag Show says the series’ next villain is just around the corner and has major ties to Spider-Man , and his upcoming third movie, No Way Home.

At the moment none of this information has been confirmed and should be treated as a rumour for now.

The publication reports No Way Home will introduce Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to Norman Osborn from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies.

This Osborn, otherwise known as Green Goblin, is played by Willem Dafoe and will make his arrival in the series during Peter’s adventure through the multiverse, where he will reportedly work alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the wall-crawler.

The battle against Dafoe’s Osborn will be quite an event, as the report claims Peter will return to his own timeline with new fears about his own universe’s version of the Green Goblin.

