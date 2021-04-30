Bradley Walsh says he 'had to move' house to avoid The Chase's Anne Hegerty 'Terrifying!'

Author:

The Chase host Bradley Walsh, 60, has given a surprising insight into how frightening he finds some of the Chasers from the quiz show. The former Doctor Who actor was quizzed on the notoriously tough general knowledge experts this morning during an appearance on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

During the chat, Bradley cheekily revealed he “had to move” house when Anne Hegerty, also known as The Governess, moved into his home town.

The presenter joked he didn’t want to risk bumping into Anne while he was doing his weekly shop.

The admission came when Zoe asked: “Which of the Chasers terrifies you the most; The Menace, The Governess, The Beast, or The Dark Destroyer?

“Or are they all equally terrifying?”

