Cardi B Name Drops Her Daughter Kulture, 2, On New DJ Khaled Collab & Fans Freak

Made it under the wire! Right before DJ Khaled was about to drop his new album, he made one last-minute change: adding a new collab with Cardi B called ‘Big Paper!,’ in which her daughter Kulture gets a surprise shoutout.

Cardi B has gone from making those “money moves” to getting that “Big Paper,” and she celebrated this success on DJ Khaled’s new album. In “Big Paper,” released on Friday as part of Khaled Khaled, Cardi reunites with the producer for another track, and this one is a message to all her haters: “I get big paper, so I deal with big haters.” A universal truth! Cardi even name dropped her and Offset‘s two-year-old daughter, Kulture, for one of her disses.

“I son b–ches, move Kulture out thе car seat,” Cardi raps in one verse, which had fans talking. “Cardi had to be pissed,” one fan tweeted after quoting the diss, while another fan quoted the same line and wrote, “Cardi went crazy on Big Paper!”

It’s hard to imagine that Khaled Khaled was almost released without this Cardi feature. DJ Khaled announced the tracklisting on Tuesday (Apr. 27), and the album was already overflowing with A-level features: Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit A Hoodie, Rick Ross, Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, and a track that featured both Nas and JAY-Z. That alone is an insane level of features, but on Thursday (Apr. 29), Khaled said that Cardi got her vocals in on time, and “Big Paper” would be part of the new project.

This song marks the third time Cardi and Khaled have teamed up. They previously worked together on “Dinero,” Jennifer Lopez’s 2018 track, as well as Khaled’s “Wish Wish” in 2019 (which featured 21 Savage, who joined Justin Bieber on “Let It Go” on Khaled Khaled.) “Big Paper” is Cardi’s second major song of 2021, the first being the chart-topping “Up.”

Released in February, “Up” is presumably a song from Cardi’s highly anticipated follow-up to Invasion of Privacy, her debut solo album. It’s been almost three years since Invasion was unleashed, and Cardi told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she intended to drop a follow-up in 2020, but she wasn’t feeling it. “I really wanted to put out an album last year, but it was like, ‘I feel like I don’t have the right songs.’ I have recorded so many songs. I think I’ve got like 50 songs recorded, and I’m just still not satisfied,” she told the DJ after “UP” was released. “If I’m not satisfied, I’m just not satisfied, but I really want to put out an album this year. I feel like I have no choice now. Now, I feel like I exceeded my limit of holding. I just need to stop with the fear.”

“I’ve got like… Three potential intros, and it’s just like, are ‘They good enough? Are they explaining everything that I want to explain?’ It’s just a lot. I just feel like I’m just not satisfied anymore because it’s like the expectations be so high,” she added. Perhaps the reception to “Paper Money” might help quell some fears, especially if it finds success as a single. “Wish Wish” cracked the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 (and reached No. 8 and No. 6, respectively, on the US R&B/Hip-Hop and U.S. Rap charts.) The song went on to be certified Platinum. Fans will have to see if “Big Paper” makes similar moves if and when it’s put out.