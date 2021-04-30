Child Maintenance: DWP launches new service to ‘boost cash for single parents’ – act now

It is likely this payment can help with the child’s needs on a day to day basis, and offers important support.

For many parents, a payment through Child Maintenance is a lifeline for raising a child or children.

As such, the Child Maintenance Service as overseen by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is taking steps to ensure payments are as easy as possible.

The DWP has confirmed the service has launched a new automated phone line for separated parents, in this regard.

