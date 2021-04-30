Co-op brings in ban for all stores from today

Author:

The Co-op is the latest supermarket to stop selling plastic bags to customers. The company has said that customers tend to buy a plastic bag for life only once, leading to an increase in plastic use.

This is equivalent to 870 tonnes of plastic.

Addtionally, the supermarket is replacing its single-use plastic bags with compostable carrier bags, costing 10p.

From next month, all single-use plastic bags in supermarkets in England will also cost 10p.

Jo Whitfield, Chief Executive of Co-op Food commented on the move, noting that customers usually by bags for life “just once”.

She said: “Increased use of bags for life has led to a sharp rise in plastic use.

“With over 1.5 billion bags sold each year by retailers, this remains a massive issue for our industry as many shoppers are regularly buying so-called bags for life to use just once and it’s leading to a major hike in the amount of plastic being produced.”

