Daily horoscope for April 30: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

The Moon will begin the day in Sagittarius, which will give you a sense of energy. Use the morning to do something productive and adventurous. Perhaps a morning run or a brisk walk may be on the cards.

At around midday, the Moon will move into Capricorn. Advertisements This will bless you with a sense of organisation, so use it to get your affairs in order. A Capricorn Moon will allow you to feel responsible, so use the energy wisely. Take the day by storm, and use today to get ahead with what you want.

Now is the time to plan for the future and think about where you are heading. Jot down some ideas as there might be something in you which could be a moneymaker. Be prepared to make positive changes in your life which could ultimately lead to riches. But before the Moon crosses over to Capricorn, it will talk with Jupiter in Aquarius.

This will leave you feeling optimistic and prepared for whatever life throws at you. Advertisements All in all, today looks like it will be a good day for you, but sometimes expect the unexpected. Horoscope Friends said: “You’ll need to be flexible, as well as having the savvy to come up with brilliant solutions that can get you out of any tricky situations. “Along with a desire to break away from anything that is too boring or routine. “You may be looking for a way to revolutionise aspects of your life that have become a little too stagnant over time.”

