Diabetes type 2: Three symptoms that require you to call 999 'straight away' – pharmacist

The symptoms of type 2 diabetes range in their severity and significance, although all should be taken seriously.

Advertisements

However, some symptoms require immediate medical assistance, explained clinical director and superintendent pharmacist Hussain Abdeh.

Particularly those that indicate hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state (HHS) – a life-threatening problem whereby blood sugar levels reach a dangerous height, he warned.

“Signs that you are suffering from HHS include a weak and rapid pulse, fever (in adults) and a dry mouth,” said Abdeh.

READ MORE: Diabetes type 2 symptoms: Seven main warning signs – American Diabetes Association