NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Express Sport joins social media boycott – we stand with...

Sports

Express Sport joins social media boycott – we stand with football against online hate

1 min

115views
90
14 shares, 90 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Express Sport joins social media boycott - we stand with football against online hate

Express Sport is proud to stand in solidarity with everyone who faces hate and discrimination online. Our sports social media accounts will be silent from 3pm on Friday 30 April to midnight on Monday 3 May. We stand with football against hate.

Reach PLC will join the worlds of football, cricket, rugby and other sports in turning off our social media accounts in order to send a message that online abuse will not be tolerated.

Advertisements

For too long, the reaction to discrimination and hate – and particularly racist and sexist abuse – simply has not been strong enough. That has to change, and we want to play our part.

Football clubs, players and governing bodies are among the many joining in the show of solidarity with a four-day boycott of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and others.

We want social media companies to hold those responsible for such vile abuse accountable for their disgusting actions or this problem will not be stopped.

“This boycott signifies our collective anger,” Sanjay Bhandari, the chairman of anti-discrimination charity Kick it Out, put it perfectly when explaining the united stand against abuse.

“By removing ourselves from the platforms, we are making a symbolic gesture to those with power. We need you to act. We need you to create change.”

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was one of the first to come off social media, doing so five weeks ago, and he said this week: “When we come together, it’s powerful.”

We agree. We are determined to put an end to online hate and discrimination. Let this be just the start. Enough is enough.

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

90
14 shares, 90 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in