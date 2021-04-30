Facebook DOWN: Users still suffering blank screen bug when using web browsers

Author:

5.45pm BST UPDATE: Independent outage monitor Down Detector is once again experiencing a spike in Facebook down reports.

The downdetector.com website has suddenly seen a rise in Facebook down reports, with the majority of affected users either experiencing a total Facebook blackout or login problems.

4:30pm BST UPDATE: Earlier today, Facebook users were hit by a strange browser bug that left them facing a blank screen. Hours later reports continue to flood in that the problem is still causing some issues. Although most users now seem to have access to Facebook hundreds still say they are affected by the glitch.

ORIGINAL STORY: If you’re trying and failing to access Facebook this morning it seems you are not alone. Hundreds of users are complaining that they are seeing a blank screen when trying to access their news feeds via web browsers. Reports suggest that both Chrome and Safari are affected although most of the mentions from users seem to centre around Apple’s software.

Independent tracking website DownDetector, which monitors mentions across social media to track when web services are offline, is suggesting that hundreds of Facebook users are currently experiencing the outage. In fact, at the time of writing, there are some 800 complaints that users can’t access the site.

Express.co.uk has tried to access Facebook from the Safari browser with the screen turning black and no content appearing within the web window.

Users have also flocked to social media to vent their frustrations with one fan saying: “@Facebook Is there a reason why all my Facebook a/cs are down? When I try to open them I am met with a plain black screen. Any suggestions appreciated.”

Another tweeted: “is #facebook down for anyone else right now? It’s just loading a blank page… #facebookdown #fb”