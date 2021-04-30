Fall Guys' Switch Release Has Been Delayed, But Crossplay Is In The Works

Author:

Back in February, it was revealed that one of 2020’s biggest gaming hits, Fall Guys, was headed to Switch. It was originally going to launch for Nintendo’s platform this summer, but the folks at Mediatonic have now announced that the game will be delayed.

In a statement shared on the official Fall Guys website, the developer notes that the expected summer release window is “unfortunately just too soon” for the team to make the Switch edition as good as it can be. No new release window has been provided, but you can read the full message on the delay below:

“With so many new opportunities now in our hands, we’ve realised that our previously announced Summer 2021 Switch and Xbox release schedule is unfortunately just too soon for us to include all of the tasty new features we’re working on. “While we want to launch on these platforms as quickly as possible, we believe the Switch and Xbox releases are really going to be worth waiting for and we’re super grateful for your patience. This delay gives our team some time to add features like crossplay, so when we add new platforms, players will be able to stumble in harmony with their pals, regardless of their platform of choice.”

As you can see, it’s not all bad news – the delay means that the Switch version should launch with features players would want to see like crossplay with other platforms.

Were you looking forward to playing Fall Guys on your Switch this summer? Are you happy to wait a little longer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.