Final Fantasy 7 fans should mark this date in the diary: A BIG month ahead for the series

Final Fantasy 7 fans will want to tune in to an upcoming livestream in May.

Square Enix has announced plans to host a Twitch stream dedicated to new Final Fantasy 7 spinoff The First Soldier.

Broadcast at midday on May 7, the Square Enix livestream will feature appearances by Shoichi Ichikawa and Tetsuya Nomura.

“Coming soon: FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER official livestream! New info will be shared about the game,” reads the official announcement.

“When: May 7 4:00 a.m. PDT. Where: Twitch. *The stream will be Japanese with English commentary.”

Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier is a new Battle Royale game coming to iOS and Android.

Set 30 years before the events of Final Fantasy 7, players take control of a wannabe SOLDIER recruit.

“First is Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier, coming later this year. Set before your favourite shadowy corporation Shinra established their elite SOLDIER unit, you’ll battle it out through the city of Midgar in a competitive, online battle-royale game.”