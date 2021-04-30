Final Fantasy 7 fans should mark this date in the diary: A BIG month ahead for the series

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed
Final Fantasy 7 fans will want to tune in to an upcoming livestream in May.
Square Enix has announced plans to host a Twitch stream dedicated to new Final Fantasy 7 spinoff The First Soldier.
Broadcast at midday on May 7, the Square Enix livestream will feature appearances by Shoichi Ichikawa and Tetsuya Nomura.
“Coming soon: FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER official livestream! New info will be shared about the game,” reads the official announcement.
“When: May 7 4:00 a.m. PDT. Where: Twitch. *The stream will be Japanese with English commentary.”
Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier is a new Battle Royale game coming to iOS and Android.
Set 30 years before the events of Final Fantasy 7, players take control of a wannabe SOLDIER recruit.
“First is Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier, coming later this year. Set before your favourite shadowy corporation Shinra established their elite SOLDIER unit, you’ll battle it out through the city of Midgar in a competitive, online battle-royale game.”
“You’ll play as a SOLDIER candidate as the organisation is being founded. It’s exactly as it sounds: a multiplayer game you can jump into by yourself, or with your SOLDIER friends.”
The livestream marks the beginning of a busy period for the Final Fantasy franchise on both consoles and mobile.
Just a few weeks after the stream, fans will be able to download and play upcoming expansion Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.
Speaking of spinoffs, Square Enix is also working on a new version of Final Fantasy 7 for mobile.
Launching in 2022, Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is a stripped down version of the popular role-playing game.
“This is a chapter-structured single player experience that covers the whole of the FFVII timeline, including the events of the original game.
“It also features new story elements penned by FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Story and Scenario writer Kazushige Nojima, surrounding the founding of SOLDIER.”
Perhaps in June we’ll get a first look at Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, which could make an appearance at the online-only E3 event.
