Fuser's Next DLC Adds New Tracks From Billie Eilish, The Cure, Soft Cell And More

Harmonix’s track-mixing rhythm game Fuser is being treated to a new selection of songs next month thanks to its latest DLC.

The DLC’s called ‘Flavour of Love’ and will introduce new songs from artists like Billie Eilish, The Cure, and more. You can see the full list of songs for yourself right below (Some Lover’s Days Head, Days Behind will actually be given to all Fuser players for free):



New DLC Tracks Coming in May: – Billie Eilish “Therefore I Am”

– The Cure “Friday I’m In Love”

– Dirty Vegas “Days Go By”

– Disclosure ft. Sam Smith “Latch”

– Haddaway “What Is Love”

– J. Cole “No Role Modelz”

– Soft Cell “Tainted Love”

– Some Lover “Days Ahead, Days Behind”

That’s not all, though, as also arriving in May is Faint Shadow Loop Pack 01, a new and free release that will be the first in an upcoming series of Promoter Packs. This first loop pack gives you access to a collection of mellow, meditative loops and sounds from Faint Shadow’s personal collection to play around with, so if you’re looking to add some chill beats to your tracks, this should come in handy.

Make sure to give our Fuser review a read if you’re yet to try the game out, and let us know if you’ll be checking out any of these new tracks in the comments.