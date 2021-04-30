Holidays: Travel expert bets on Malta & Portugal for 'green list' – 'rest of Europe amber'

“We are concerned by possible India-related infection increases in Seychelles, Sri Lanka and the Maldives so these won’t be green on May 17,” the travel expert wrote.

“Cyprus is also of concern due to 100 percent infection increase in the last month. It’s number one in our chart.”

Despite travel expert predictions, the Government has remained tight-lipped on which countries it is considering for the green list.

In an address to the nation last week, the Prime Minister said: “I’d love to be able to give you a clear rundown of the countries that we think will be red, amber or green.