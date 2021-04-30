NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

How to get rid of visceral fat: Foods to include...

Health

How to get rid of visceral fat: Foods to include in your diet to help banish the belly fat

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

How to get rid of visceral fat: Foods to include in your diet to help banish the belly fat

Dairy products

Dairy products are packed with whey, a protein that helps promote the formation of lean body mass which in turn helps you burn more calories.

Because dairy contains a high level of protein, it helps keep you feeling full and satisfied.

Some research has found that a diet rich in dairy may also directly promote weight loss.

A study published in Obesity Research showed that obese individuals who ate a diet rich in dairy lost significantly more body fat and weight than other individuals eating the same number of calories but following a low-dairy diet.

