Hull campsite owner in tears after stunning TV transformation

Author: [email protected] (Lisa Baxter)

This post originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV

A stressed out, tired mum whose partner left her with two daughters to look after was reduced to tears after a stunning TV transformation.

Deborah Minns, who owns Spring Valley Campsite in Hull, travelled the world in a girl band in her youth, and throwback photos in the programme showed her as a glamorous and confident woman.

Advertisements

However, she told the programme that she neglected herself after becoming a single parent and her ex’s parting shot was to tell her she’d “never be nothing and no-one”.

She had spent the last 20 years building up her business and caring for her family, with no time for herself.

To sign up for the Hull Live newsletter, click here.

Deborah, who said she was more at home in digger boots than heels, was judged at the start of the 10 Years Younger in 10 days show in a public poll who put her age at 63 – ten years older than her actual age of 53.

But after undergoing surgery for porcelain veneers on her teeth, skin treatments including Botox and fillers, an expensive colouring process on her hair, and a clothes styling session – Deborah gasped with disbelief when her new image was unveiled at the end of the Channel 5 show, which aired last night.

She said: “Who is she? I feel absolutely gorgeous. I look like a celebrity.”

Deborah said she would now happily get on stage at her campsite and belt out cabaret hits with confidence, thanks to her new look.

Advertisements (Image: Channel 5)

“I’m going to go to that cabaret and I’m going to own that stage. The face, the skin, teeth, hair – perfect! Amazing, I absolutely love myself!” she added.

When Deborah showed off the results of her make-over to her mum Carol and daughter Jasmine, they cried and hugged her in disbelief.

Mum Carol said: “I was absolutely amazed. I’ve never, ever seen her looking as glamorous as that.”

Jasmine said: “It’s unreal, she looks beyond beautiful. I’ve never felt so proud, it’s like I’ve got a new mum.”

In a Facebook post after the show aired, Deborah said: “Tonight you will see the ‘naked’ me, no make up, tired, overworked, nervous, close up and personal.

“But I don’t care, if at least it encourages anyone else who puts everyone else first, to stop and remind themselves about the care and love they need to give themselves, then all is good.”

The show’s presenter Cherry Healey was also visibly shocked at Deborah’s appearance, as she told her that her new ‘poll age’ was 48 – a whopping 15 years younger than her original poll age.