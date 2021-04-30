Idaho Lawmaker Accused of Raping an Intern Resigns

An Idaho lawmaker who the police say is the focus of a criminal investigation into allegations that he raped a 19-year-old female legislative intern last month resigned on Thursday — the same day that an ethics committee recommended that he be suspended.

In a unanimous vote by the House Ethics and Policy Committee, the lawmaker, State Representative Aaron von Ehlinger, a Republican from Lewiston, Idaho, was found to have engaged in “conduct unbecoming” of a representative.

The committee said as part of a censure recommendation to the full House that Mr. von Ehlinger, who has not been charged with a crime, should be barred from office without pay for the rest of the legislative session. The panel also said it would support a motion to expel him from the Legislature, where he had served for less than a year.

The disciplinary action came one day after Mr. von Ehlinger declined to answer the committee’s questions about the allegations during a lengthy public hearing in which he invoked the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.