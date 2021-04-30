NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

I’m a Celeb castle increases security as fans keep breaking...

UK

I’m a Celeb castle increases security as fans keep breaking into ‘at risk’ Grade I listed building

Author: Sarah Grealish
THE I’m A Celebrity castle has been forced to increase security because fans keep breaking into the “at risk” Grade I listed building.

The hit show welcomed a change of scenery last year, swapping out the Australian jungle for the 200-year old Gwrych Castle in Wales due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Fans of I'm a Celebrity have been breaking in to Gwrych Castle

5

Fans of I’m a Celebrity have been breaking in to Gwrych CastleCredit: Rex
The ITV show swapped Australia for Wales for last year's season

5

The ITV show swapped Australia for Wales for last year’s seasonCredit: Splash
The 200-year-old castle became home for 12 celebrities

5

The 200-year-old castle became home for 12 celebritiesCredit: Rex

Located in North Wales, the castle in Conwy is less than half an hour from the seaside resort Llandudno and less than an hour from Snowdonia National Park.

Now the preservation trust has applied for permission to reinstate security fencing that was removed during the TV show’s filming.

Planning documents submitted to Conwy county council ask for the fencing because of “on-going issues of breaking and entering”, reports North West Live.

During this year’s contest the living and sleeping areas were protected by a newly-built roof, to keep the harsh Welsh winter away from the stars. 

The application also asks for permission to keep these temporary roofs that were installed for the ITV show.

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the first Queen of the Castle

5

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the first Queen of the CastleCredit: Rex
During this year's contest the living and sleeping areas were protected by a newly-built roof

5

During this year’s contest the living and sleeping areas were protected by a newly-built roofCredit: Rex

It reads: “For the time being this space provides essential dry storage as well as space to display further items from both the programme and the castle’s history.”

The castle is currently listed as “at risk” on Cadw’s register.

Its use has changed over the years, from a family home to Operation Kindertransport during WWII and even a historical events arena with jousting and battle performances.

In the 1990s, there were plans to turn it into an opera house and hotel, but this never materialised and instead it fell into disrepair.

This year’s I’m A Celeb contestants include Sir Mo Farah, Beverley Callard and Vernon Kay.

ITV bosses took the drastic decision to swap the usual jungle in Murwillumbah, New South Wales, for the 19th century building, in North Wales, because of Covid-19.

The famous Dingo Dollar Challenge hosted by Kiosk Kev was even replaced by the Castle Coin Challenge – fronted by his “long lost Welsh cousin” Kiosk Cledwyn.

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the first Queen of the Castle.

Nine celebs had already been evicted from Gwrych Castle before Giovanna came out on top ahead of Jordan North and Vernon Kay.

