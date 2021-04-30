Joe Biden is dividing Americans even more than Donald Trump says surprise poll

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: World Feed

The new US President came to power promising to be a leader who would govern for all Americans and “who seeks not to divide, but to unify.” However, the survey found that Mr Biden was seen as anything but a unifying figure by disillusioned Republican voters. According to the poll, 94 percent of Democrats approved of the new President’s performance, while only 11 percent of Republicans did.

By contrast, Mr Trump received 87 percent approval ratings from Republicans and 12 percent from Democrats at the same stage. Advertisements On Wednesday, the new US President addressed both Houses of Congress to mark the first 100 day of his administration. He used the occasion to outline both his $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure bill and his $ 1.8 trillion American Families Plan to boost childcare and education.

These huge new spending pledges come on top of his $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, recently passed by Congress. Mr Biden has said that the costs of his government programmes will be paid for by increasing taxes on Corporations and the very wealthy. He told his congressional audience: "I can report to the nation: America is on the move again.