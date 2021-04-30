Josh Duggar arrest latest news – Fired reality star jailed after feds bust linked to raid on his Arkansas car dealership

Author: Israel Salas-Rodriguez

JOSH Duggar is a former television personality best known for his appearance in the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On.

Josh is the eldest child of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s 19 children.

1 Josh Duggar was arrested on April 29

The Sun can exclusively report that Josh, 33, has been arrested and jailed in Arkansas on April 29.

The bombshell bust comes just six years after claims he molested five girls as a teen.

The incident is related to the 2019 Homeland Security raid on his now-shuttered used car dealership in Springdale, Arkansas, a source claimed.

In November 2019, Homeland Security Investigations conducted an “ongoing federal investigation” at the lot, but no charges were filed against Duggar until now.

A source exclusively told The Sun “the family has known that this has been coming for weeks, and Josh has been preparing himself.

“They are praying together for Josh and Anna, who is standing by her husband as she always has. Family members are extremely concerned by what is happening and they just want to find out the truth.

“They know that this will put them in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, and are stunned they are having to go through this again.

“The family will be speaking out shortly and hope this in many ways will bring them closer together and even closer to God.”

The arrest comes shortly after Josh’s wife Anna confirmed she is pregnant with the couple’s seventh child.

On April 23, Anna, 32, shared the news in a new Instagram post, which included a video of her and Josh opening an umbrella as pink confetti flew out as part of the gender reveal.

Anna and the Duggar family previously stood by Josh through his disturbing sex abuse scandal in 2015

