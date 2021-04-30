Josh Duggar Arrested By Federal Agents: ’19 Kids & Counting’ Star Smirks In Mug Shot — See Pic

Author: bshilliday

This post originally appeared on Hollywood Life

Josh Duggar is behind bars and being held without bail following his arrest by federal agents in Arkansas on Apr. 29.

Former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar is in big trouble with the law. Federal agents arrested the 33-year-old in Washington County, AR on Thurs. Apr. 29, TMZ reports. In his mugshot, he’s seen with an odd smirk on his face. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Josh’s rep for comment on his arrest, as well as a Duggar family spokesperson. We’ve also contacted the Department of Homeland Security, the Arkansas Justice Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unclear what the father of six is being charged with, but he’s being held without bail.

In Nov. 2019, Homeland Security agents raided the car dealership where he worked in Springdale, AR, as part of a larger probe. At the time, a Duggar family spokesperson said, that it wasn’t true that “any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind.” The rep added, “Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of ‘fake news’ that is circulated online. It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so.”

Advertisements

In 2015, Josh admitted to molesting four of his younger sisters, as well as a babysitter, when he was a teenager. But by then the statue of limitations had run out for him to be prosecuted. In a statement in May of that year he said, ““Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends. I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life.”

As a result of the scandal, TLC cancelled 19 Kids and Counting in July 2015. In Aug. 2015, came the bombshell news that Josh had been allegedly seeking one night stands with two different profiles on the website Ashley Madison, which was specifically designed for cheating spouses. He later admitted to having a serious porn addiction.

Josh put out a statement in Aug. 2015, where he wrote the that he had been “the biggest hypocrite ever.” Josh said he had been “viewing pornography on the internet” for the last “several years,” and his secret addiction led him to be “unfaithful to [his] wife.” Josh said he was “so ashamed of the double life that I have been living,” before apologizing for the “pain and disgrace [his] sin has caused [his] wife and family.” He then entered a faith-based rehab for porn addiction.

Josh completed a six month stay in a residential treatment facility in Illinois, and left the center in Mar. 2016 to return home to try to rebuild his family and his relationship with wife Anna Duggar. While things were frosty at first, they have continued to add to their brood. At the time of Josh seeking treatment, they had four children. The couple has since added two more kids to their family with the birth of son Mason and 2019 birth of daughter Maryella.