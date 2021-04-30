Josh Duggar child porn arrest – Star held without bail in Arkansas jail after arrest and not guilty plea

Author: Catherina Gioino

FAMILY FOCUSED

As Josh Duggar is indicted on child pornography charges, the rest of his kin have been reacting differently – with many focused on other members of the family.

On Thursday evening – just after news of his brother’s arrest broke – Joseph Duggar, 26, posted a professional portrait with his wife, Kendra, and their three kids.

The family wore neutral colors – beige, white and grey – for the smiling picture where the matriarch proudly held her newborn daughter, Brooklyn.

Their son, Garrett, and daughter, Addison, also posed for the picture.

“We have been enjoying getting adjusted to a family of 5 so I haven’t posted in a while!

“But here are some of our favorite pics from our newborn photos,” they captioned the photos on their joint family page.

Jill commented, adding that the message and pictures were “so sweet.”

While brother John and his wife, Abbie, wrote that the pictures were “priceless.”

After not posting to their Instagram page since the very beginning of the month, the couple posted on the day of Josh’s arrest.