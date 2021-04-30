Khloe Kardashian latest – Star sent secret coded message about ‘cheating’ Tristan Thompson and Sydney Chase, fans say

Author: Niamh Cavanagh

This post originally appeared on Showbiz – The Scottish Sun

FANS SLAM KIM’S ‘RUG DRESS’

Kim Kardashian’s fans slammed her new dress as they believe the star used “rugs stitched together” to create the look.

Kim, 40, shared a new outfit to her Instagram profile today, as she prepares for another vacation.

The reality star flaunted her famous curves in a figure-hugging floor-length dress with yellow, green, and gray patches, captioning the shot: “I was saving this dress for vacay but whatevs I guess it’s for the gram.”

However, fans were not so enthused by the outfit, as many ran to the comments to slam the dress for looking like a “rug”.

“Did u stitch rugs together,” one fan asked, receiving 739 likes from others who thought the same.

“Nice carpet,” another joked, while a third scolded: “Love that rug.”