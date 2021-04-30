NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Khloe Kardashian latest – Star sent secret coded message about...

Showbiz

Khloe Kardashian latest – Star sent secret coded message about ‘cheating’

1 min

134views
84
13 shares, 84 points

Author: Niamh Cavanagh
This post originally appeared on Showbiz – The Scottish Sun

FANS SLAM KIM’S ‘RUG DRESS’

Kim Kardashian’s fans slammed her new dress as they believe the star used “rugs stitched together” to create the look.

Advertisements

Kim, 40, shared a new outfit to her Instagram profile today, as she prepares for another vacation.

The reality star flaunted her famous curves in a figure-hugging floor-length dress with yellow, green, and gray patches, captioning the shot: “I was saving this dress for vacay but whatevs I guess it’s for the gram.”

However, fans were not so enthused by the outfit, as many ran to the comments to slam the dress for looking like a “rug”.

“Did u stitch rugs together,” one fan asked, receiving 739 likes from others who thought the same.

“Nice carpet,” another joked, while a third scolded: “Love that rug.”

Khloe Kardashian latest – Star sent secret coded message about ‘cheating’

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

84
13 shares, 84 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in