Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny tells court ‘I’m a creepy skeleton’...

World

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny tells court ‘I’m a creepy skeleton’ as he’s seen for the first time since hunger strike

Author: Vicky Lytaki
This post originally appeared on World News – breaking international headlines and exclusives | The Sun

KREMLIN critic Alexei Navalny has been seen in public for the first time since going on hunger strike, telling a court: “I’m a creepy skeleton”.

Shaven-headed Navalny stopped eating a month ago when he was denied medical care after being jailed on probation breach charges he says were “trumped up”.

Alexei Navalny is seen for the first time in public since going on hunger strike

3

Alexei Navalny is seen for the first time in public since going on hunger strikeCredit: AP

Gaunt Navalny, 44, who is being held in a penal colony near Moscow, was appealing against a fine over a charge of slandering a war veteran of 94.

Navalny, now 11st, said: “Yesterday I was taken to the bathhouse. There is a mirror. I looked and I am a creepy skeleton.”

The opposition leader, arrested after a near-fatal poisoning attack thought to have been sanctioned by Vladimir Putin, has agreed to start eating.

His appeal was rejected but before leaving court Navalny described president Putin as Russia’s “naked king” after his corruption was laid bare.

Russina opposition leader Navalny, 44, before going on hunger strike

3

Russina opposition leader Navalny, 44, before going on hunger strikeCredit: Reuters
The Kremlin critic, now 11st, told a Russian court: 'I'm a creepy skeleton'

3

The Kremlin critic, now 11st, told a Russian court: ‘I’m a creepy skeleton’Credit: AP
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny tells court 'I'm a creepy skeleton' as he's seen for the first time since hunger strike

Navalny has overtaken Vladimir Putin as Russia’s most talked-about politician for the first time, according to new analysis.

The Russian opposition leader was said to have been mentioned on social media 1.3 million times more than Putin after being detained at a Moscow airport on January 17, having recovered from a Novichok nerve agent attack.

Navalny was later sentenced to two-and-a-half years in a prison labour camp.

Russian women form human chain in pro-Navalny Moscow protest

