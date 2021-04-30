Learn the Lore of Necromunda: Hired Gun

Author: Aurélien, Artistic Director, Necromunda: Hired Gun

Welcome to the world of our fast-paced, brutal fire-person shooter, Necromunda: Hired Gun, coming June 1 to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

On behalf of Streum On Studio, let me take you through the colossal super-cities that delve deep into the planet Necromunda, where millions live and die every day in the countless factories that feed the glorious Imperium of Man.

But this is the Underhive, were fumbled glory and grand causes have slipped between smoking grates into never-ending darkness. You are a bounty hunter, a merchant of life and death, but mostly death. Here in the grimy depths, where the air is toxic and the walls bleed smoke and fire, gang warfare rules supreme and survival of the strong is the only law. Variety is the spice of life, and in the Underhive slums, you’ll find all sorts of scum looking to take yours for a pittance. To survive, you must maneuver the endless conflicts and grudges of three Houses vying for power.

Let’s look at the three gangs:

House Orlock are as industrious as they are corrupt. They'll threaten you, probably even shoot at you, but they'll also pay you for a job well done.

The all-female Escher gang are blood-thirsty chem dealers, but their greed can make them business-minded.

Members of House Goliath are hard to miss, although they've been genetically modified and altered to be huge and freakishly strong and hardy, they're still ugly as hell.

Martyr’s end is where you’ll put your feet up between contracts, but you should watch your back there all the same. Mind you keep an eye on the corpse cults, gangers, and dome runners that frequent the place while you’re at it, unless you want your career cut short. Places like this are a gold mine for the kind of information you’re looking for: Who needs killing, and who’s paying for it? Tip the bartender and they’ll share the latest gossip.

When most people die in the Underhive, no one cares. But a Guilder… The bounty for bringing in the outlaw who kills one is huge. So huge that it might be worth teaming up with other hired guns. For a payout this big, exceptions can be made. But once you have the prize, who’s to say they won’t get greedy? Not only that, but there are also bound to be other bounty hunters on the prowl.

Before heading out, give your trusty cyber-mastiff a good scratch behind the ear and verify that his cyber jaw is in tip-top shape (for the crunching of bones). Stop by the rogue doctor to add a new bionic augment and make sure you’re ready for action, then test out your gear at the Gladiatorium. How you hunt is up to you, and Necromunda isn’t short on half-understood death-technology.

Make a name for yourself, and you’ll meet other big names. Names like the legendary Kal Jerico, or The Shadow. Survivors and killers all, but sometimes it’s good to have a killer at your side. And killers have the best stories.

Your money’s waiting, bounty hunter. Necromunda: Hired Gun is currently available for pre-order with special bonuses and will release June 1 on the Xbox Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.