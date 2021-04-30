NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Lewis Hamilton accidentally confirms F1 2022 plans amid 'exciting' Max...

Sports

Lewis Hamilton accidentally confirms F1 2022 plans amid 'exciting' Max Verstappen battle

1 min

113views
103
15 shares, 103 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Lewis Hamilton accidentally confirms F1 2022 plans amid 'exciting' Max Verstappen battle

“So it was important for me to gauge where the starting point is, and what difference I can help, so that from a driver’s point of view we have more grip, more mechanical grip in our tyres and less degradation.”

And nothing gets past eagle-eyed journalists as he was promptly asked when he decided he has come to the conclusion to stay in F1 next season.

Advertisements

“The thing is, I’m pretty spontaneous so it can always change,” replied Hamilton, smiling. “But I don’t know, I’m enjoying this battle [between Hamilton and Verstappen], it’s getting more exciting, it’s been even more of a challenge.

“As I’ve said I continue to love working with this team, and it’s encouraging to see the steps my team are making towards becoming more inclusive and more diverse.

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

103
15 shares, 103 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in