Man charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting girl in South...

UK

Man charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting girl in South East London

Author: Ellie Cambridge
This post originally appeared on Breaking UK news and exclusives | The Sun

A MAN has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl in Welling.

Matthew Cole is accused of abducting the child in South East London last Friday.

A man has been charged after the kidnap and sexual assault of a girl in Welling

1

A man has been charged after the kidnap and sexual assault of a girl in WellingCredit: Google

The 38-year-old has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child and two counts of child abduction.

He is set to appear later today at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

Cole was arrested and charged following the sexual assault of a girl near Maxwell Road, Welling on April 23.

Cops launched a probe and took him into custody yesterday.

Warning

