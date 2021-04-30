Man charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting girl in South East London

Author: Ellie Cambridge
This post originally appeared on Breaking UK news and exclusives | The Sun
A MAN has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl in Welling.
Matthew Cole is accused of abducting the child in South East London last Friday.
The 38-year-old has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child and two counts of child abduction.
He is set to appear later today at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.
Cole was arrested and charged following the sexual assault of a girl near Maxwell Road, Welling on April 23.
Cops launched a probe and took him into custody yesterday.
