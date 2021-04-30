Man shot on feeder road during possible road rage shooting in Spring, authorities say

Author: Jessica Willey

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether a shooting on the North Freeway may have been sparked by road rage.

It happened on Thursday around 1:45 p.m. in the 25000 block of I-45 N in Spring.

Deputies said a man was shot while driving on the feeder road near Louetta Road. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to fully recovery. Two others were in his bullet-riddled truck at the time of the shooting.

“It was shocking. I didn’t expect to get that phone call,” said Gabriela Ibarra, the victim’s co-worker.

Ibarra said she was driving just ahead of the victim. They were all heading to a job site when the shooting happened.

“He got hit in the lower abdomen,” she said. “I would recommend people be careful.”

Investigators said the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic man with “neatly trimmed facial hair” possibly wearing a baseball cap and a blue shirt, may be driving a tan Chevrolet truck with a white hood and a white tailgate.

Tammy Morris, who was an innocent bystander, told Eyewitness News her car was hit by gunfire.

“I heard a sound go off like it was a backfire, but after you hear about four or five ‘Pow! Pow! Pow!’ … it was more like gunfire,” she recalled. “Then I heard it hit my truck. Then the truck next to me sped off and went under the underpass of the freeway at Rayford and I pulled over immediately to check my truck and myself to see if anything had been shot. My truck had been shot a couple times by some stray bullets.”

The shooting is potentially the third road rage shooting just this week in the Houston area. On Monday, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to one near Humble. Houston police responded to a road rage shooting in north Houston that same day.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s shooting is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #21A297798.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

