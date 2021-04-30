Manchester United boss Solskjaer hits back at Scholes and Hargreaves after Roma win

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken out after his side’s 6-2 win over Roma on Thursday night. The Red Devils went into the game looking to take a giant step towards the Europa League final. And they did just that, overcoming a poor first half to claim victory under the lights at Old Trafford.

Manchester United took the lead against Roma through Bruno Fernandes in the ninth minute.

The Portugal international opened the scoring via a deft chip after some superb work from Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani in the build-up.

However, United were then rocked when Roma found the net twice through Lorenzo Pellegrini and Edin Dzeko.

Those strikes saw ‘#Oleout’ trend on Twitter but, after the interval, the Red Devils were a side completely transformed.

Cavani scored twice, Fernandes notched another while Pogba and Mason Greenwood were also on target to ensure they travel to Rome for the return leg with a significant advantage.

And Solskjaer has now spoken out after the game.

