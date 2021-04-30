Martin Compston endured 'miserable' time in lead up to Line of Duty 6 due to weight gain

Author:

The new series of Line of Duty has been a complete whirlwind for fans of the show, with the highly-anticipated final airing on Sunday. Ahead of the last episode, stars of the BBC show Vicki McClure and Martin Compston, discussed the fan reaction and backstage gossip behind the sixth season, with the latter revealing he struggled to get into his character’s suits after putting on weight during lockdown.

The third UK lockdown seemed to be a tough one for many of us, with the winter days and dark evenings making it more tedious than ever.

And for Martin, it’s been quite a turbulent time as he had to put himself through a “miserable” couple of weeks of dieting in order to fit back into his alter-ego Steve Arnott’s swanky suits.

Chatting on the Jonathon Ross show which airs on Saturday, Martin described the AC-21 officer as “the overdressed w****r in the call centre”, among other things.

“[I’d] Just finished filming The Nest. Had my top off a fair bit in that!” he tells the host about his latest BBC thriller, before moving onto the sizing drama.

