Next Week on Xbox: May 3 to 7

The Colonists – May 4

The Colonists is a relaxing city building game inspired by classics like Anno and The Settlers. Help these cute robots build their dream settlement. You’ll advance through three different Ages as you build infrastructure for your colony by constructing road, boat and train transport systems. Help them work together to achieve automated harmony.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Console and PC) – May 4 – Xbox Game Pass / Xbox Play Anywhere

A block-building RPG set in a fantasy land threatened by an evil cult. Explore, battle, create, and harvest in the charming single-player campaign or build big projects in the online sandbox mode for up to 4-players. This version includes: Hotto Stuff Pack, Modernist Pack, Aquarium Pack, Designer’s Sunglasses, Historic Headwear, Dragonlord’s Throne, and more!

Dark Nights with Poe and Munro – May 4

Adventure in the strange town of August with local radio hosts and secret lovers Poe and Munro, as they encounter six unique mysteries on and off the air. Direct the banter and the action as they fend off a nightmare stalker who just won’t let go, a vengeful ghost looking for everlasting closure, a demonic painting that grants wishes – and more – but can you keep Poe and Munro together?

Dull Grey – May 5

Dull Grey is an award-winning visual novel about growing up, telling the story of a mother and son, free will, and the search for happiness among foggy mountains and grey pipes. You will be making one and the same choice again and again deciding who the son should become – a lamplighter or a tallyman. At first it may seem that the situation leaves you no choice at all. But don’t jump to conclusions, take a moment to think it over and then, perhaps, you’ll see your story in full color.

The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition – May 5

A tribute to the awesome geekery that was born in the last four decades, and to the classic 2D point-and-click adventures from the ‘90s. Each dialogue, scene, background, or item in the game pays homage to the nerd and pop culture you grew up with; from the most evident reference to the most hidden ones.

Skate City – May 6

Skate the streets of real-world, iconic destinations from around the globe. Master combos of flip tricks, manuals, and grinds to set high scores in challenge mode, or ride at your own pace with Endless Skate. Head over to the skate shop to customize your skater and unlock everything else available!

Blazing Beaks – May 7

A roguelite where too much greed can be fatal. A colorful world with armed birds blazing their way through piles of mutants, monsters, and creepy creatures. Lots of mysteries to unravel, secrets to discover and levels to explore.

Chroma Quaternion – May 7 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

In a world with four kingdoms, each colored by a season, where roles are granted by the Quadeities, strange happenings suddenly threaten the peace there. A quest begins to find each one’s calling in this intrigued fate and journey through the kingdoms to get to the bottom of the mystery. Make use of up to three roles per character to enjoy the variety in skills, effects and even costumes. In turn-based battles you can charge special orbs to use Act Over and launch up to four continuous actions.

Flowing Lights – May 7 – Xbox One X Enhanced

Designed to be easy to learn and difficult to master, Flowing Lights is a game for players who like a challenge with puzzle elements coupled with some retro arcade gameplay. Each fight can be won with 4 levels of achievement: C, B, A and S. Ranks A and S can only be achieved by completing all Combos, which adds new challenges for the best players. However, the game is easily accessible with playable tutorials and training modes.

Infestor – May 7 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Welcome to Human Colony 31-5B! Playing Infestor, you are a cute little green space alien invading your way across the colony. However, since there are many physical obstacles in your way, you must gain control of the human inhabitants and use their powerful bodies to perform tasks that are beyond your tiny stature.

Kursk – May 7

You assume the role of a spy who finds way on the Russian nuclear submarine K-141 Kursk. Your task is to collect secret information about the revolutionary Shkval supercavitating torpedoes. While trying to complete your mission, you become witness to the dramatic events which shook the world at that time.

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition – May 7 – Xbox One X Enhanced

Nongunz is a nihilistic action-platformer roguelike. Obscure in both gameplay and theme, it’s a riddle that demands sacrifice. Rebuilt from the ground-up, the Doppelganger Edition is a remastered version of the original, never previously released on console, and features two all-new modes: arena and local co-op.

Resident Evil Village – May 7 – Smart Delivery

Experience survival horror like never before in the 8th major installment in the Resident Evil franchise – Resident Evil Village. With detailed graphics, intense first-person action, and masterful storytelling, the terror has never felt more realistic. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends – Year 1 Edition – May 7 (with Pre-order) – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Faced with a merciless, unchecked state, rebels and rogues battle to claim their place among legends. To win influence with an oppressed people, rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. Two teams of 4 compete to execute the perfect heist, in medieval environments patrolled by deadly AI guards. With the unique skills and mystical abilities of each character, moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat. Get 3 days early access and start playing on May 7 by pre-ordering the Standard Edition or Year 1 Edition.