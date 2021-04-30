Noel Clarke 'deeply sorry' as he says he will seek 'professional help' after allegations

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Noel Clarke has issued a statement following allegations against him between 2004 and 2019. The actor said he was “deeply sorry” and would seek professional help, while denying the allegations of sexual misconduct.

A statement from Noel Clarke to the PA news agency said: “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

Advertisements

“Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise.

“To those individuals, I am deeply sorry.

“I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

READ MORE: Noel Clarke suspended by Bafta following sexual harassment allegations