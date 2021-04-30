NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Noel Clarke liked tweet about ‘learning from your mistakes’ days...

Showbiz

Noel Clarke liked tweet about ‘learning from your mistakes’ days before being accused of sexual misconduct by 20 women

4 min

147views
127
18 shares, 127 points

Author: Amanda Devlin
This post originally appeared on Showbiz – The Scottish Sun

NOEL Clarke liked a tweet about “learning from your mistakes” – days before being accused of sexual misconduct by 20 women.

The Viewpoint and Kidulthood actor was stripped of his Bafta last night after it was alleged he sexually harassed, groped and bullied women.

Advertisements
Noel Clarke was awarded a Bafta earlier this month - but it's been suspended amid a series of serious allegations

6

Noel Clarke was awarded a Bafta earlier this month – but it’s been suspended amid a series of serious allegationsCredit: Rex

Mr Clarke – who fiercely denies the claims – liked the tweet posted on April 1, which said: “Learn from your mistakes. That’s what they’re there for.”

The Guardian reports the allegations against the married actor relate to a period between 2004 and 2019.

He’s been accused of a range of acts, including sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent.

The actor is currently appearing in ITV’s new drama series Viewpoint.

Noel Clarke liked tweet about ‘learning from your mistakes’ days before being accused of sexual misconduct by 20 women

6

Advertisements
Credit: Twitter
The actor, who is currently appearing in ITV thriller Viewpoint, denies the allegations

6

The actor, who is currently appearing in ITV thriller Viewpoint, denies the allegationsCredit: © Tiger Aspect Productions 2021

Mr Clarke had been made aware of the allegations before he appeared onstage at the Royal Albert Hall to collect his Bafta for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema on April 10.

The awards committee had also been alerted 13 days before the ceremony – but said it was provided with “no evidence” that would allow it to investigate.

Numerous women are reported to have broken their silence after the ceremony. They allege Mr Clarke is a serial abuser and uses his power to prey on and harass female colleagues.

Last night the awards committee suspended Mr Clarke’s Bafta.

Mr Clarke is married to former make-up artist Iris

6

Mr Clarke is married to former make-up artist IrisCredit: Getty
He has appeared in a number of films and TV shows, including crime drama Screwed

6

He has appeared in a number of films and TV shows, including crime drama Screwed
He broke into movies following his highly-acclaimed appearance in Kidulthood

6

He broke into movies following his highly-acclaimed appearance in KidulthoodCredit: BBC

Mr Clarke said in a statement to the Guardian: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

What films and TV series has Noel Clarke been in?

Noel Clarke is one of the UK’s best-known actors, although he’s also a screenwriter, director and comic book writer

He first rose to fame playing Mickey Smith in Dr Who between 2005 and 2010.

In 2006, he took on his break-out film role as Sam in Kidulthood. The movie was followed by 2008’s Adulthood and 2016’s Brotherhood, which he also wrote and directed.

He’s well-known for playing Aaron Bishop in Bulletproof, which he also writes and produces, and is currently starring in ITV drams Viewpoint.

Mr Clarke has starred in several films, including Centurion, Fast Girls, Star Trek: Into Darkness and SAS: Red Notice.

He’s the founder of Unstoppable Film and Television with friend and fellow actor Jason Maza.

He also holds a slew of awards for his performances, including the 2003 Laurence Olivier Award for Most Promising Performer and the 2009 Bafta Orange Rising Star award.

Noel Clarke liked tweet about ‘learning from your mistakes’ days before being accused of sexual misconduct by 20 women

Breaking

BAD SMASH

Scots road locked down after horror car smash as emergency services scrambled

Noel Clarke liked tweet about ‘learning from your mistakes’ days before being accused of sexual misconduct by 20 women

LOCKED IN

Scots area warned of local lockdown as Covid cases soar

Noel Clarke liked tweet about ‘learning from your mistakes’ days before being accused of sexual misconduct by 20 women

Warning

DEATH TRAP

Crowds funnelled into tiny tunnel before 44 crushed to death at Jewish festival

Noel Clarke liked tweet about ‘learning from your mistakes’ days before being accused of sexual misconduct by 20 women

Exclusive

SCARRED

Paedo who raped girl, 13, needed surgery after attack seconds after jail arrival

Noel Clarke liked tweet about ‘learning from your mistakes’ days before being accused of sexual misconduct by 20 women

Exclusive

TWITTER SLUR

SNP accused of anti-Jewish problem after third election candidate pulled up

Noel Clarke liked tweet about ‘learning from your mistakes’ days before being accused of sexual misconduct by 20 women

BEAST GUILTY

Ex-soldier raped Scots girl in front of kids after ‘starting dating her at 14’

Through his lawyers, Clarke categorically denied every allegation that the publication put to him.

He allegedly accepts he once made inappropriate comments about one woman, for which he later apologised.

In a 29-page letter, his lawyers said he denies all of the other allegations.

Noel Clarke suspended by Bafta after misconduct allegations

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

127
18 shares, 127 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in