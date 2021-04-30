Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plea to Man Utd fans as Old Trafford protest planned pre-Liverpool

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Supporters groups are hopeful thousands will turn up to make their feelings known about the owners at 2pm following their botched breakaway attempt with the European Super League. There have even been suggestions that United and Liverpool fans will come together in unison and even look to block the team busses entering the stadium. Advertisements There is expected to be an increased police presence outside the ground as United fans speak out against the failed Super League and also the club’s owners, the Glazer family. And while Solskjaer insisted the fans have a right to be heard, he made clear his hopes that the protest will pass off without incident. MUST READ: Express Sport’s social media boycott – we stand with football vs hate

“It’s important that the fans’ views are listened to and we communicate better,” said the United boss. “But I’m so happy all the clubs have agreed that this shouldn’t be the way of moving forward,” said the United manager. “When the protests are on, it’s important they go in a good fashion and that we keep it peaceful.” Solskjaer talked to a small group of anti-Glazer fans who breached security at the club’s Carrington training complex last week. During a five-minute conversation he assured them that the current owners had the best interests of the club at heart insisting Joel Glazer “loves the club”. Advertisements

Those words have cut little ice with supporters groups who plan to assemble at the ground two-and-a-half hours before the Liverpool match kicks off. The Manchester United Supporters Trust issued a statement yesterday accusing the Glazers of riding roughshod over fans concerns about the Super League project.