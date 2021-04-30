One Direction: Harry Styles and Liam Payne go head-to-head for acting role

Author:

Former One Direction singer Harry has been building his acting career slowly over the past few years. His big break came in 2018 hit Dunkirk which was directed by Christopher Nolan. Since then, the 27-year-old has been cast in a collection of films, including upcoming movies Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. He may be going up against fellow 1D star Liam in an upcoming race to become the next James Bond, however.

At the end of this year Daniel Craig will be stepping down from the 007 role after his fifth movie, No Time To Die. Advertisements After 15 years, Craig’s exit will leave the legendary spy role open for a new actor. The latest odds from Ladbrokes suggest the 1D boys are in the running to become Bond. This news isn’t surprising considering Liam previously announced he has been looking for more acting work in recent years. READ MORE: Next James Bond: Line of Duty’s Martin Compston odds slashed

With that in mind, Ladbrokes have given Liam 500/1 to take over from Craig. Harry has similarly high odds but is in a much better position than his former bandmate. The Watermelon Sugar star has an impressive 50/1 to take over as Bond later this year. The bookies’ Alex Apati commented: “If Bond chiefs are after a musician to replace Daniel Craig as 007, the latest odds suggest they’ll only be looking in one direction: Harry Styles’, with Liam Payne being a massive 500/1 shot.” Advertisements

Liam then referenced his 1D pal Harry, saying: “I mean, hats off to anybody who does it because it’s a long process. “I seem to get through to like the final five or final three people for every role and then not quite get it. Which is frustrating but, you know, that’s how it goes.” He then revealed: “I’ve had a fair few auditions and I was lucky enough to get into the final five again for one audition that I got to meet Steven Spielberg [a couple of years ago] on my 25th birthday which was quite amazing. But it’s been fairly slow through the pandemic obviously.” Liam’s 25th birthday was on August 29, 2018, so the director would have been looking for an actor to appear in his upcoming remake of Westside Story.