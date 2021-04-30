Parkinson’s disease: Six early signs that can alert you to the brain condition – 'smell'

Author:

“A myriad of animal studies document a direct, favourable effect of aerobic-type exercise on the brain,” states an article published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

“Some other research has shown that people who consume caffeine — which is found in coffee, tea and cola — get Parkinson’s disease less often than those who don’t drink it,” reports the Mayo Clinic.

According to the health body, green tea is also related to a reduced risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

However, as it points out, it is still not known whether caffeine actually protects against getting Parkinson’s, or is related in some other way.

