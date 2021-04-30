Piers Morgan speaks out on Prince William and Kate Middleton 'fleeing' on wedding day

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

It is ten years since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot at Westminster Abbey.

The ceremony was witnessed by 2,000 guests inside the Abbey and was broadcast to millions of people around the globe.

Piers was an anchor working for CNN at the time of the big event and has since taken to the micro-blogging site to share a heartwarming moment from the event.

In view of his 7.9 million followers, the ex-GMB host shared a photo from the royal wedding where he was pictured alongside Cat Deeley and CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

