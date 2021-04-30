Pokemon Snap Celebration starts ahead of Snap Nintendo Switch release time

Author:

Nintendo is celebrating the launch of Pokemon Snap by hosting a big event on another massive Pocket Monster platform. This week’s Pokemon Go Snap Celebration has begun on Android and iOS, ahead of the big Nintendo Switch release. Advertisements For anyone who has not been following all things Pokemon this week, the new Pokemon Go event starts at 10am local time on April 29 and is scheduled to end on May 2, at 8pm local time. During this short window, gamers will be able to catch Pokemon inspired by different habitats in the Lental region more often in the wild and in raids. Meanwhile, a new avatar item and sticker will be available, and Shiny Smeargles will be making its Pokémon Go debut as part of the celebrations.

A rundown of all the event features includes the following: Pokemon inspired by the deserts, jungles, and underwater landscapes of the Lental region—such as Lotad, Cacnea, and Ducklett—will be appearing more often in the wild. Smeargle will be appearing in snapshots more often than usual, and if you’re lucky, you might even encounter one. Smeargle will only appear in snapshots a limited number of times, and while Shiny Smeargle will no longer appear after the event concludes, you may encounter one during future events. Pokemon inspired by the Lental region—like Vaporeon, Meganium, and Trapinch—will be appearing more often in raids. Advertisements Event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research that’s focused on taking snapshots is now available in Pokemon Go.