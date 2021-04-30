Pound euro exchange rate dampened by ‘bad news’ prediction just weeks ahead of May 17

Author:

Daily Express :: Travel Feed

On Tuesday, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps also confirmed the Government is working on a vaccine passport-style app.

While holidaymakers may be keen to plan their next international jaunt, one travel money expert has warned Britons to proceed with caution.

James Lynn, co-CEO and co-founder of Currensea explained: “It is beginning to look more and more likely that international travel will be back on the cards this Summer with the announcements this week that Spain will be welcoming tourists back in June and the NHS app will be used as a vaccine passport for travel.

“While we await a more formal announcement from the Prime Minister around which countries we will be able to travel to (and when) it may be tempting for many to rush to book this year’s holiday and take out holiday money now in preparation.”