Property expert tells GMB she shares her bath water with her family

Twitter was sent into uproar this morning (April 28) after Good Morning Britain featured a debate whether it is ever acceptable to share bath water.

As well as having shorter showers, turning off the tap and only washing full loads of clothing, getting into the bath after a loved one has finished can be an effective way to save water.

But not everyone has agreed it is the most hygienic thing to do.

Property expert Sarah Beeny appeared on the show, who says she has a bath after her husband and her four sons have had one – making her the sixth person to use the water.

“That’s brave,” Ben Shephard responded.

But Sarah explained: “I’m so amazed by what a furore this has brought out.

“I thought everybody would say – it was a thing in my childhood, in fact even now when people come to stay – sometimes my sibling or my spouse would come down and say ‘I’ve left the bath in, does anyone want it’.

“And it’s a normal thing to say – I’m really surprised that it’s made everyone so hot under the collar to be honest.”

Apprentice runner-up Luisa Zissman, who also featured in the debate, was asked by host Susanna Reid what her reaction would be if her husband said he’d left the bath water in.

“Just drain it then!” she quipped.

Sarah replied by asking Luisa: “Would you get in a jacuzzi outside with him?” – to which the TV star said hers was chlorinated and she would.

“Your boys jump in lakes, they’re running around a farm, you’ll be dirtier when you get out,” Louisa said.

She added: “I just think of the dead skin cells – I just think there are better ways to save the planet.

“Like not eating meat and dairy are some of the biggest things you can do.

“And having a shower uses less water and it’s much cleaner.”

As always, the topic sparked intense debate online, with many seeming revolted at the idea of sharing bath water.

“Might as well have a dip in the Thames!” one person quipped on Twitter.

“No that’s just unhygienic having someone else’s dirt in the same bath as you. You’re not getting clean if you use dirty water,” said another.

“It’s not possible to be completely clean immersed in your own dirty water, let alone when you get into someone else’s dirty water,” added a third.

A fourth said they were “shocked to see how many think this is normal” with a vomiting emoji.

Others, however, were sympathetic with property expert Sarah, saying it was something they’ve done since they were young.

“Back in the 80s with dad and mam having 5 kids and a hot water tank, if you didn’t share water, you didn’t get a bath,” one Twitter user said.

“Done it since my children were small and still share the water, jump in sons bath or o/h gets in after him,” another person added.

“Yes deffo. Shared each morning with hubby and I after I’ve been in of course,” said someone else.

