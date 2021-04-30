NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Royal Mail users urged to 'be aware' of scam text...

Life & Style

Royal Mail users urged to 'be aware' of scam text circulating now – 'do not click link'

1 min

127views
112
16 shares, 112 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Royal Mail users urged to 'be aware' of scam text circulating now - 'do not click link'

It states suspicious looking messages should be approached with caution.

Customers should not click on links sent in text messages as these are often fraudulent.

Advertisements

“Scam mail can take the form of fake lotteries and prize draws, get-rich-quick schemes, bogus health cures, investment scams and pyramid schemes,” it states on its website.

“Sometimes these can be sent to you if a scammer has got hold of your contact details fraudulently.

Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

112
16 shares, 112 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in