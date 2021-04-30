NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Ruth Langsford sets record straight on Eamonn Holmes' habit after...

Celebrities

Ruth Langsford sets record straight on Eamonn Holmes' habit after Gogglebox fib

1 min

104views
89
14 shares, 89 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Ruth Langsford sets record straight on Eamonn Holmes' habit after Gogglebox fib

During a later discussion, Eamonn revealed that he doesn’t know how he managed to slip the discs his back, revealing that he’s been told it’s apparently his fault.

“I think it’s the fault of the people who design chairs, who design cars,” he quipped.

Advertisements

“There’s so many things, you get beds that are practically on the floor or too high.

“You get to an age where you think, ‘Who designed this sofa?’ because I really do think people have a lot to answer for.

“These things are [meant to be] moulded to your body, most chairs and sofas are far too low, most cars are impossible to get into.”

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

89
14 shares, 89 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in