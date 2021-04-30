NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

S Club 7's Jo O'Meara raises hopes for reunion saying...

S Club 7’s Jo O’Meara raises hopes for reunion saying she ‘would be up’ for it

Author: Mary Gallagher
This post originally appeared on Showbiz – The Scottish Sun

S CLUB 7’s Jo O’Meara has raised hopes of a reunion and said she “would be up for it”.

The cheesy British group – which disbanded in the early naughties – are waiting for the right time to Bring It All Back.

S Club 7 are in talks to reunite and record their first new music in 20 years

4

S Club 7 are in talks to reunite and record their first new music in 20 yearsCredit: Alamy

Jo has said the group – including Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett – are all on good terms and are in talks to hit the studio.

Asked by Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on FUBAR Radio about a reunion, the Reach singer said: “I think I’d be up for it. Yeah. When the time, if the timing’s right. Because obviously getting seven diaries together to sort of like, it’s tough because you know, few of us have got children and people are married and got other careers going on.

“So timing is always a big, massive, it has a big part to play in it. Definitely. But you never know, could be reaching again one day.”

However, Jo insisted they don’t have an “S Club WhatsApp group” where they talk about reuniting.

Tina insists the reunion won't be awkward despite Hannah and Paul's break-up

4

Tina insists the reunion won’t be awkward despite Hannah and Paul’s break-upCredit: Getty

She added: “There’s not an S Club WhatsApp group. It would be going like, ‘Ping, ping ping’ all the time. But do you know what? There’s no, there’s nothing set in stone. There’s been no meetings or anything like that. I mean I’d say, I’d never say never to it. You just, you never know what’s around the corner. But who knows, that’s all I’m saying.”

However Jo is working on her solo comeback after she released her debut solo album Relentless back in 2005.

When asked what made her return to music now, she said: “It’s now or never, really. Because I’m sort of like, getting older. And also if I hadn’t took the opportunity and done it, I would have been just thinking to myself, ‘Oh, I wonder if I’d given it a go, what might’ve been’.

Jo released an album in 2005

4

Jo released an album in 2005Credit: Alamy
The singer on This Morning in 2018

4

The singer on This Morning in 2018Credit: Rex Features
“And I just thought, ‘You just got to go for opportunities when they’re handed to you’. So I’ve just gone for it. And I’m so pleased I did because I feel so good at the minute. I’m feeling very positive.

“I mean, obviously I’m so excited because I think to get a record deal, like it’s really quite lucky, really. But I am, I’m very excited, but I am nervous, yeah. Because it’s been 16 years since I put my first solo album out there. It’s a long time.”

