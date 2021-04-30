Sainsbury's makes major change to berries and fresh fish products – here's what to know

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Supermarkets have been making changes to help their stores become more sustainable. Sainsbury’s has shared how it will cut back on single use plastic in stores.

It comes as part of the supermarkets pledge to cut back on plastic use throughout the store.

Advertisements

Sainsbury’s aims to halve the amount of plastic packaging used by 2025.

It will do this by making it easier for customers to make more sustainable choices in stores.

Director of Product, Packaging and Innovation at Sainsbury’s Claire Hughes said: “Using Prevented Ocean Plastic is one change we’re making to our supply chain to help us remove, reduce, recycle and reuse plastic.

DON’T MISS