Sainsbury's makes major change to berries and fresh fish products – here's what to know

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Supermarkets have been making changes to help their stores become more sustainable. Sainsbury’s has shared how it will cut back on single use plastic in stores.
It comes as part of the supermarkets pledge to cut back on plastic use throughout the store.
Sainsbury’s aims to halve the amount of plastic packaging used by 2025.
It will do this by making it easier for customers to make more sustainable choices in stores.
Director of Product, Packaging and Innovation at Sainsbury’s Claire Hughes said: “Using Prevented Ocean Plastic is one change we’re making to our supply chain to help us remove, reduce, recycle and reuse plastic.
DON’T MISS
“Not only will it have a positive environmental impact by preventing plastic from polluting the ocean, but it will also have an important social impact by allowing our customers to make sustainable choices and support overseas coastal communities at risk of ocean plastic pollution.”
UK Division Director for Sharpak Patrick Gautier added: “I’d like to thank Sainsbury’s for identifying and embracing this real and positive action to reduce Ocean Plastic Pollution, support coastal collection communities and to help educate consumers that plastic is a valuable resource that can be recycled and not to be littered into environment.”
The supermarket giant recently made another change to packaging as it aims to reduce plastic.
Sainsbury’s stated it will remove plastic straws from its own branch lunchbox juice cartons.
By doing this, the retailer will remove 18.5 million plastic straws from circulation each year.
This gives customers a more eco-friendly way to grab a drink on the go.
It also announced it is trying to find alternative materials to replace the plastic sleeve for straws.
The supermarket is likely to continue to update packaging in stores as it aims to become more sustainable.
Claire Hughes continued: “As we work to reduce, reuse, replace and recycle plastic packaging, we’re committed to trialling and testing innovative new packaging alternatives for our products.
“Removing 18.5 million straws from circulation each year is a huge achievement and brings us closer to our goal.
“Looking forward, we will continue to work closely with our suppliers, manufacturers, customers and other retailers to reduce the amount of single use plastic across the supply chain, whilst also investing in research and development of materials and technologies.
“We look forward to listening to feedback from our colleagues and customers about this latest packaging move.”
Read More
0 Comments