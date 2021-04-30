SEISS grant 4: What can you do if your SEISS claim is rejected?

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed

How can you contact HMRC?

To query an SEISS claim, HMRC can be contacted via phone or online.

Pete McMillan, a partner at Azets, told Express.co.uk: “You can request for a review of either your SEISS eligibility or the grant amount calculated by calling the SEISS helpline on 0800 024 1222, but you will need to supply details of why you consider the amount or eligibility is incorrect and provide evidence where necessary.

Advertisements

“The onus is on you as the taxpayer to provide this information, we recommend that you carefully prepare before calling the helpline to ensure that your case is properly presented.”

Details on how to contact HMRC can be found on the Government website HERE.