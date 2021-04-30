Skin cancer: The checklist to use to work out if your mole or freckle may be cancerous

Author:

With summer making its much needed return so brings the warning of the possible damage caused by the sun’s rays. Over the last 10 years, the number of people diagnosed with melanoma in the UK has increased by almost half. With this worrying statistic in mind, what are the main skin signs you need to be aware of warning of your risk of skin cancer ?

Signs on face

An estimated 40 percent to 50 percent of fair-skinned people who live to be 65 will develop at least one skin cancer, said WebMD.

Actinic keratosis are small, scaly patches are caused by too much sun, and commonly occur on the head, neck, or hands, but can be found elsewhere.

Actinic Cheilitis or farmer’s lip as its sometimes referred to relates to are scaly patches or persistent roughness of the lips may be present.

Less common symptoms include swelling of the lip, loss of the sharp border between the lip and skin, and prominent lip lines.