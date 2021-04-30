Thomas Tuchel sends brutal message to Timo Werner and his Chelsea squad

Author: [email protected] (Simon Bird)

Thomas Tuchel has admitted mis-firing Timo Werner has to deliver more goals for Chelsea – and ordered him to trust his instincts.

The German coach was cracking the whip with his high-flying squad yesterday.

He’s guided them to an FA Cup final, to the brink of a Champions’ League final, and fighting off challengers for a place in the top four.

But Tuchel is demanding more, and urging Werner and his stars not to let a “brutal” playing schedule, and personal trials derail their quest for glory.

Tuchel reckons Werner’s could be over-thinking his goal drought which has seen him net just three times in 33 games since early November.

The 25-year-old got the winner against West Ham last weekend, but missed a good chance in the semi final against Real Madrid this week.

Asked about Werner he said: “Are we happy when he misses a chance like he did in the last game… NO.

“Do we wish for more goals, yes. Does he wish for more goals, yes.

“It is not about quality. It is about confidence and momentum. It is about trusting his instinct more and not overthinking it.

“It is easier said than done. I never scored a goal in my career! If I did it was like birthday and Christmas on the same day!

“He should keep his head up. This is what he does, this is what he used to do. What is the worst case scenario when the next chance comes? That he misses the chance. Billions of people never have a chance to take!

“So take the next chance.”

Tuchel’s side face Fulham looking to press home their advantage in the race for the top four, despite the game being sandwiched between huge European ties.

He added: “We are in the middle of the race. Is it easy to switch from one competition to another? No. But who cares. We don’t want easy.

“The players have worked hard to give us this advantage, to let it slip from our hands. Fully on and not hold back one percent. We play to win.”

Fulham have Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan this season.

Tuchel has offered the former England midfielder an olive branch to prove himself again at Stamford Bridge…. because he reminds him of German legend Michael Ballack.

Tuchel said: “I am quite a fan of him. When he was younger – he is still young- but when he was coming from the Academy, and into professional football he reminded us a bit of Michael Ballack in his style of play and movement.

“He is on loan now and doing good. He is leaving his footprints there.

“It would not be fair to judge him on TV or hearsay. I want to work with players and give my opinion. Maybe that is quick but from a direct impression. I don’t know what his idea is, what my opinion is or the club’s so there is no decision.”