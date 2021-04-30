Turkey: FCDO issues warning as country ‘extends lockdown’ rules – ‘green list' concerns

Author:

Turkey ’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the decision to re-enter a three-week lockdown on Monday, with the national curfew extended until May 17. In line with this, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office ( FCDO ) has issued an updated warning for Britons already in the country or those hoping to travel in the future.

“An extended curfew will begin at 7pm on Thursday April 29 and last until 5am on Monday May 17.”

Turkish residents are being asked to stay at home during this time, with schools closed and restaurants only permitted to offer delivery serviced.

“During this time, other than a few exceptions, intercity travel will not be permitted by private vehicle during curfew hours if you are a Turkish citizen or a resident of Turkey.

“Travel by public transport is only possible with a travel permit, issued in exceptional circumstances including, but not limited to, attending the funeral of a family member, or travelling to the hospital for medical treatment.

