UFO Sighting: Alien hunters claim to see space ship over Rugby, England

Whether we are alone in the Universe remains one of the biggest mysteries to humanity. Despite a seemingly infinite Universe, there has been nothing to suggest that life on Earth is not an anomaly. However, every now and again, a strange light appears in the skies, leading to cries from conspiracy theorists that aliens are visiting our planet.

The latest comes in England, over the midlands town of Rugby. Advertisements A video submitted to popular YouTube account UFO Institute shows a strange light in the sky. The object seems to be swirling in the air, without any discernible direction. The witnesses filming the video, who were driving along the M1 at the time, can be heard expressing their surprise at the odd object which moves sporadically.

Throughout the duration of the video, which lasts for just over a minute, the flying object twists and turns in the sky. Several comments on the video seem to agree that the object is of extraterrestrial origin. One person simply put an alien emoji in the comments section Another person expressed their delight: "Pretty cool".